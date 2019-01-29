“Screw the leagues. They should pay us billions for revenue lost while they sued us for years to keep us from sports betting in Atlantic City.”
Robert Rosetta
via Facebook
‘Prop bets popular for Super Bowl,
but NFL wants them gone’
“Democracy is about compromise and if you are leaning to the left or the right so far that you’re not willing to compromise, then you have no business in government.”
Frank Stone
via Facebook
‘Menendez, Norcross speak
at furloughed federal workers rally’
“Put it back in the marsh, or better yet take it out to sea and the problem is solved.”
Mark Bolner
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Need grows for marsh disposal of dredged material’
“I drove by on the highway and it smelled horrible, like something other than furniture.”
Robin Burke
via Facebook
‘Fire breaks out at Egg Harbor Township furniture store’
“This is an insightful commentary on life and death.”
Valeria J. Marcus
via PressofAC.com
‘Death isn’t the opposite of life
that it first seems to be, says Kevin Post’
“There was also a nest on the Tropicana roof. They were such beautiful falcons.”
Phillip Gantner
via Facebook
‘Atop Hard Rock, state hopes
endangered falcons find a home’
“Give it a chance. If anyone can make it work, Jaws can.”
Rich King
via Facebook
‘CRDA looks to bring arena football to AC’
“With Ocean already changing hands, it doesn’t seem to be the best time to be shaking things up.”
John A. Sahl
via Facebook
‘Hard Rock, Ocean Resort employees moving toward unionization’
“I love our Thursday visits with Karen and our four-legged friends at Cape Regional Medical Center.”
Jessica Marie
via Facebook
‘Schools using therapy dogs to relieve stress and promote learning’