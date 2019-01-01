“We had rain all of 2018.”

Melanie Horn Woodall

via Facebook

‘What were the top 10

weather events of 2018?’

“Every Publix in Florida has beer and wine for sale.”

Mark Bolner

via PressofAC.com

‘Our view: Restaurants should thank

strip club for ending BYOB silence’

“Consistency is the problem here. If he didn’t have proper head gear, why was he allowed to wrestle weeks prior?”

Sharon Greene H.

“It’s the coach’s responsibility to teach the rules of compliance and make sure his players are compliant.”

Matthew Cavallo

via Facebook

‘Wrestler’s haircut incident could have been avoided, says David Weinberg’

“True, I got refunded a couple weeks ago.”

Jen Ravese

via Facebook

‘GoFundMe says donors refunded in alleged scam involving homeless veteran’

“This is full of wild accusations and assumptions to inaccurately paint an entire class with a broad ugly brush.”

Gene Cranmer

via PressofAC.com

‘Charity by ultra rich welcome, but neglects area of greatest benefit, says Kevin Post’

“Let’s go this weekend!”

Samantha Marino

via Facebook

‘Shipwreck unearthed in Stone Harbor’

“What! Why 2020, how about 2019. The place is empty, get started working on it now.”

Bud Wilson

via Facebook

‘Cape May VA clinic to move in 2020’

“Anyone hungry for alphabet soup? Looks like we’ll have plenty on hand for years to come.”

Kevin Boston

via Facebook

‘Merging of casino regulatory agencies not in the cards’

Load comments