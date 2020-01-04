“There is rich history in South Jersey. Sadly, kids today aren’t being taught it due to curriculum restrictions.”
Jim Allax Jr.
via Facebook
‘Take a look back
at Camp Boardwalk Atlantic City’
“So more oversight on police and less on criminals … got it.”
Michael Jargowsky
via PressofAC.com
Our view: ‘Grewal wraps up busy year with increase in police accountability’
“You know who else is popular right now? The devil. A popularity contest never equated to goodness or truth.”
Ryan Gibbons
via Facebook
‘Obama, Trump tie as most admired man in Gallup poll’
“We also take our own chemical-free containers to restaurants and for food store purchases.”
Audrey Palumbo
via PressofAC.com
‘Will the Somers Point plastic bag ban make a difference?’
“Red wave coming this November in southern New Jersey. Whoever wins the GOP primary will easily win in November.”
Michael T. Woelfel
via Facebook
‘Trump visit, intense campaign year ahead for Van Drew’
“The roomette is the way to go. I’ve gotten much more sleep than coach, where people talk through the night.”
Phyllis Torpey Kopec
via Facebook
‘This travel insider offers a peek behind the scenes of the Amtrak Auto Train’
“All are overpaid politically appointed cronies, just like all the other cronies on the many N.J. agencies.”
Robert Aiken
via Facebook
‘Could change be coming to Casino Control Commission and CRDA boards?’
“They had it last May when I had my baby because the flu was so bad.”
Ashley Elizabeth Tracey
via Facebook
‘AtlantiCare enacts temporary restrictions for visitors under 14 years old’
“Gerry, bei mir ums Eck. Also, nicht wirklich ums Eck, sondern geradeaus bis zum Atlantik halt.”
Marion Hussong
via Facebook
‘Chance to hear Boardwalk Hall’s world-famous organ, and learn its history’
“I think this is a great idea to inform people and answer the questions people have.”
Paula Martin Cifelli
via Facebook
‘Ventnor synagogue holds educational forum on impeachment’
