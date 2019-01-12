“The Eagles come marching in. Voodoo on you, Saints!”

Jay Vetter

via Facebook

‘Saints stressing Eagles’ transformation since previous game’

“He did what he said he would do. Pelosi is no great shakes here, maybe its time for folks who can really work together to start leading this country.”

Wayne Mazurek

via PressofAC.com

‘Rep. Van Drew begins by refusing to back Nancy Pelosi for House speaker’

“This is why jail isn’t a threat anymore. People have it better in jail than they do as law abiding citizens.”

Chrissy Iacovelli

via Facebook

‘New jail, new oversight methods in Cape May County’

“Media: crickets. Feminists: crickets. Hollywood: crickets.”

Debbie Off

via Facebook

‘Murphy campaign worker sues NJ, alleged attacker over rape case handling’

“While the politicians squabble over the taxes to be levied on cannabis.”

Patrick K. Roos

via Facebook

‘Drug overdoses reach beyond 3,000 in NJ for first time’

“This needs to be addressed immediately. These diabetics need help.”

Jeannine Malloy Bonanni

via Facebook

‘Skyrocketing insulin cost causing

some to ration — risking their lives’

“Thank the Lord for just a funny and informative news story, nothing political.”

Kelly Turner Barlow

via Facebook

‘Cereal Town makes us feel like kids again’

“Finally, the people who decide state curriculums are addressing real life skills.”

Susan Kelleher

via Facebook

‘New law brings financial literacy

to middle school students’

“They cannot even figure out who is in-charge, who calls the shots. So typical and sad at the same time. The city deserves better.”

Tim Sullivan

via PressofAC.com

‘“Nothing has changed” between state, Atlantic City’

