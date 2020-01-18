“Just because this happened on the Atlantic City Boardwalk doesn’t mean this doesn’t happen everywhere.”
Josh Harris
via Facebook
‘Bronx man charged in kidnapping, raping, trafficking Atlantic City woman’
“Every time in history the minimum wage goes up, so do prices. Small business owners have no choice.”
Donna Ligameri Andros
via Facebook
‘Tram car rates increase as Wildwood braces for minimum wage hike impact’
“Good riddance! Now let’s get him out of the Senate.”
Jim Clark
via PressofAC.com
‘Democrat Cory Booker will end presidential campaign’
“I guess they’re gonna have to outlaw nail clippers now.”
Steve Austin
via Facebook
‘Millville woman charged in stabbing death of 35-year-old Axel Torres’
“When I took a local politics course, they said this is the worst idea government can do. It is a one-time fix.”
James Agnello
via Facebook
‘Egg Harbor City to sell water,
sewer without referendum’
“Youth suicide rate is going up each year, but hey, let’s mess with our kids even further.”
Marc Geissel
via Facebook
‘Pinelands to host community meeting on LGBTQ curriculum’
“I am happy they’re taking trees down and making the cemetery bigger.”
Eric Groover
via Facebook
‘The Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery is expanding this year’
“Voters of New Jersey get what they deserve.”
Joseph McMillian
via PressofAC.com
‘Murphy vetoes 2% school tax cap exemption, signs several education bills’
“The Jack Rabbit, when torn down, was named the Scream Machine.”
Andrew Paul
via Facebook
Gallery — ‘A look back at Wildwood Boardwalk amusement rides’
“The sad part is if the cheetahs had the nut job for dinner, they probably would have had to been put down.”
Paolina Samuel
via Facebook
‘Person entered cheetah enclosure at Cape May County Zoo’
