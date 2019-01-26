“It’s about time. The entrance to Atlantic City should be beautiful and welcoming.”
Rosanne Denski Helbig
via Facebook
‘EHT applies for $2.4M to demolish
West Atlantic City motels’
“This whole bag fee is stupid. Just stop using or making the bags available to customers.”
Dennis Friedrich
via PressofAC.com
‘Where do plastic bag fees go? In Somers Point, one store is donating to charity’
“Leadership from both parties is failing us.”
Dory Bastedo
via Facebook
‘Van Drew argues for border wall compromise on Fox TV show’
“The fact that schools are getting involved in things that aren’t under their purview should trouble all of us.”
Mike Gant
via Facebook
‘Middle Township student apologizes
for racist social media post’
“She had dreams of being a lawyer, and she could certainly argue her point. She is deeply missed.”
Steven Fenichel
via PressofAC.com
‘Trial set for Atlantic City man charged
in girlfriend’s 2016 murder’
“Democrats are simply ignorant to economics ... tax, tax, tax, tax.”
Steve Kon
via Facebook
‘New rental tax worries
some shore renters, homeowners’
“I hope whoever takes it over keeps it nice. It is so much classier than any other casino on the Boardwalk and the most like the Borgata.”
Jonathan Geoffrey
via Facebook
‘Ocean Resort Casino tenants
in the dark on new owner’
“Since I’m not a criminal, I have to pay for my education?”
Mastiff Stamelos
via Facebook
‘Report: Giving prisoners access
to federal student aid would decrease recidivism, save states money’
“Michael Epps should be mayor of Atlantic City.”
Patty Colon
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City local heads state’s effort to return city control’