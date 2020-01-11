“Tony Coppola won by a landslide in November because the voters wanted him to remain mayor, and they are not happy.”

Joe Spinelli

via Facebook

‘Surprise vote gives

Galloway Democrats the mayoralty’

“Maybe next year he can make it to halftime. Dirty hit, but what the hell is he doing running anyway?”

Curtis Foy

via Facebook

‘Is Carson Wentz ready for the moment? Eagles QB finally to make playoff debut’

“Should Jadeveon Clowney be fined for the helmet to helmet take out of Wentz?”

Ronald Paget

via PressofAC.com

‘Eagles lose 17-9 to Seahawks;

Carson Wentz knocked out of game early’

“Another prime example of people with too much time on their hands.”

John F. Walters Jr.

via PressofAC.com

‘Elephant advocates hold vigil

at Lucy in Margate’

“Drug dealers and wanted felons use dogs as protection.”

Joe Landis

via Facebook

‘SWAT shoots dog during search

of Ocean County residence’

“Why give them any more money? They all have enough. Get some new people on who really need it.”

Carol Ireland

via Facebook

‘“Jeopardy!” titans compete

for $1 million, “Greatest” title’

“Atlantic City could have more to offer than Las Vegas. Your beach town is beautiful, the history is rich and all it needs is to be polished and make the city safe.”

Shonna Dodaro

via Facebook

‘Experts say Atlantic City casinos need

to adopt Vegas model to survive’

“Stupid woman. I would have told her that for only $45,000.”

Andrew Eberwine

via Facebook

‘Police: Psychic told woman her daughter was possessed, scammed her of $70,000’

