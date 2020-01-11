“Tony Coppola won by a landslide in November because the voters wanted him to remain mayor, and they are not happy.”
Joe Spinelli
via Facebook
‘Surprise vote gives
Galloway Democrats the mayoralty’
“Maybe next year he can make it to halftime. Dirty hit, but what the hell is he doing running anyway?”
Curtis Foy
via Facebook
‘Is Carson Wentz ready for the moment? Eagles QB finally to make playoff debut’
“Should Jadeveon Clowney be fined for the helmet to helmet take out of Wentz?”
Ronald Paget
via PressofAC.com
‘Eagles lose 17-9 to Seahawks;
Carson Wentz knocked out of game early’
“Another prime example of people with too much time on their hands.”
John F. Walters Jr.
via PressofAC.com
‘Elephant advocates hold vigil
at Lucy in Margate’
“Drug dealers and wanted felons use dogs as protection.”
Joe Landis
via Facebook
‘SWAT shoots dog during search
of Ocean County residence’
“Why give them any more money? They all have enough. Get some new people on who really need it.”
Carol Ireland
via Facebook
‘“Jeopardy!” titans compete
for $1 million, “Greatest” title’
“Atlantic City could have more to offer than Las Vegas. Your beach town is beautiful, the history is rich and all it needs is to be polished and make the city safe.”
Shonna Dodaro
via Facebook
‘Experts say Atlantic City casinos need
to adopt Vegas model to survive’
“Stupid woman. I would have told her that for only $45,000.”
Andrew Eberwine
via Facebook
‘Police: Psychic told woman her daughter was possessed, scammed her of $70,000’
