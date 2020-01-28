“Be careful and be well-informed when voting. Make sure you’re voting for someone with your best interest.”
Michael Shucoski
via Facebook
‘Galloway Council meeting heated
over mayoral switch’
“He would have been better off having it in Atlantic City.”
Corey Pollitt
via Facebook
‘A ticket does not guarantee you access to Trump’s Wildwood rally’
“The rest of us Americans are just coming, not affiliated with any group, proud as a peacock to have a sitting president of the United States visit our little island!”
Linda Aboud
via PressofAC.com
‘Protest scheduled during
Trump rally in Wildwood’
“Thankfully Woodbine is a small town. I won’t go there anymore.”
Todd Williams
via Facebook
‘Woodbine’s mayor heads off to White House meeting, grant requests in hand’
“Kansas City offense or San Francisco defense will win game. You can bet on it.”
Sharon Manfredo
via Facebook
‘Super Bowl a tossup at legal sportsbooks’
“I am also opposed to the tax as I take my trash once a month to the dump myself. It costs me $8.25.”
Terisa Smith
via PressofAC.com
‘Galloway Council to discuss
idea of municipal trash pickup’
“Must be terrifying for some, lost in the Pine Barrens!”
Sharon Molly
via Facebook
‘Waze navigation app sending
Borgata seekers to Jackson Township’
“It doesn’t go into effect until April 20th.”
Matt Hesser
via Facebook
‘New Jersey law bans sale
of flavored vaping products’
“Hopefully it’s good for Wildwood and fills the local businesses with paying customers.”
Christopher Zippel
via Facebook
‘Traffic lights activated in Wildwood Crest: What to know about President Donald Trump’s Wildwood Rally’
