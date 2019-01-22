“The casinos should divide up some of their profits and help the city resurface Atlantic Avenue.”
Matthew M. Frank
via Facebook
‘Casino gaming revenue up 20 percent in December, nearly 8 percent for the year’
“You can’t buy your way out of the protection. You need to replace the land with three times the amount of like land.”
John Pitts
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Too soon for Atlantic City to try to make the most of Gardner’s Basin’
“Damn, how fast was he going for her to be thrown 75 feet?!”
Sue Whildin
via Facebook
‘Pedestrian killed
in Egg Harbor Township crash’
“Every other state learned this 10 years ago. You have to have flood plains.”
Tony Paoli
via Facebook
‘Plan to ease Route 40 flooding
replaces old motels with green space’
“I thought it was him. This is great!”
Tara Septynski Williams
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City man featured
in Gillette commercial’
“Too funny. Sounds like a movie trailer on the SciFi channel. This is what you get when you have a Democrat and a thesaurus in the same room.”
Harry F. Mehlman Jr.
via PressofAC.com
‘Letter: Democrats should end coal,
avert apocalypse with solar’
“You were right on the money last weekend.”
Jenny Keough
via Facebook
‘Joe Martucci: These are the three scenarios for this weekend’s storm’
“Nick Foles is only good under pressure. He started this year and it wasn’t atrocious but it wasn’t good.”
Joshua Inman
via Facebook
‘Pederson: Wentz is our starting QB’
“What an unimaginable pain that he has carried for so long.”
Justin Skyler Daniels
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City boy’s murder still on prosecutor’s radar 35 years later’