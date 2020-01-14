“A lot of good people on both sides showing interest in running. That is how the system should work.”
James Schroeder
via Facebook
‘Amy Kennedy joins 2nd District congressional race’
“Democrats should go online and get tickets, then not show up.”
Andy Gerhart
via PressofAC.com
“You should thank Trump for helping business owners make money in the off-season.”
Dominic Branca
via Facebook
‘President Trump in Wildwood on Jan. 28’
“This excellent commentary has facts that I hope the Democrats who are ready to burn American flags will read and accept.”
Harry Mehlman
via PressofAC.com
‘Bobby Ghosh: Good riddance to Soleimani, who killed thousands’
“Let the man rest in peace. Most have no idea of what went on in Atlantic City in the 1900s and the state.”
Martha Snellbaker
via Facebook
Gallery — ‘Looking back at Nucky Johnson’
“Stay out of Mexico, folks. My friend lost her daughter who went there with friends.”
Cynthia R. Cortopassi
via Facebook
‘American family attacked, 13-year-old killed on way home from Mexico’
“Racism is a word with heavy implications that seems to be tossed out lightly.”
Danny Haines
via Facebook
‘Egg Harbor City meeting marred
by claims of white nationalism’
“What is done is done, and the country should get behind the president on this. When it comes to terrorism we cannot afford to be divided.”
Mayhugh Palmer Tees
via Facebook
‘Tensions soar as Iran vows
to respond for Soleimani killing’
“I wonder if we will ever find out what really happened here. Very sad.”
Amanda Danny
via Facebook
‘Volunteers plan search, march for missing 5-year-old Bridgeton girl’
