“Yes, federal employees will get paid eventually. ... But telling bill collectors that you’ll eventually pay them? Let me know how that works for you.”
Kristin Mansfield Devine
via Facebook
‘Single moms, small-business owners crowdfund to pay bills during shutdown’
“I bet Murphy has a wall or fence around his property and has his front doors locked so people cannot enter illegally.”
Frank Farmer Sr.
“Gov. Murphy should convince his fellow Democrats to spend less on foreign aid to fund the needed Gateway Project.”
Larry Rivers
via Facebook
‘Murphy calls on Trump to end
shutdown, start Gateway Project’
“Comparing marijuana arrests to slinging opioids is like comparing a house cat to a tiger.”
John Pitts
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Social justice is required
in prescription drug ring cases too’
“I hope the public wakes up and prevents the woman-hating attacks from succeeding a second time.”
Kathi Grace
via PressofAC.com
‘Cartoon: Elizabeth Warren’s clumsy effort to seem working class by getting a beer’
“We all love what Foles is doing but let us not forget what Wentz was doing prior to his injury.”
Julio Sanchez
via Facebook
‘Weinberg says Eagles should
keep Foles, trade Wentz’
“We left 28 years ago for Panama City, Fla., and have never regretted it. New Jersey gets more ridiculous every year.”
Mike Seiler
“Then how are they building new houses everywhere and there’s more traffic than ever.”
Rob Cane
via Facebook
‘More people leaving New Jersey
than arriving, moving company says’
“There will be many taking more than a tour.”
Sharon Manfredo
via Facebook
‘Gallery: A tour of the new Cape May County Jail’
“Who doesn’t like to watch flooding in real time?”
Tom Gill
via Facebook
‘Soon you’ll be able to watch real-time flooding in this shore town’