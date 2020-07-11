“You want two anthems but you want everyone to be one. You can’t be one and separate at the same time.”
Mark Mungiole
via Facebook
‘AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem’
“The governor had no trouble opening the Motor Vehicle Commission with long lines, but he doesn’t want us in long lines to vote?”
Frank Priolo
via PressofAC.com
‘Some voters insist on going to polls despite vote-by-mail election’
“Glad I sold and am renting on the 2nd floor. It’s just a matter of time.”
John Reid
“None of them will come true.”
Michael Snyder
via Facebook
‘State climate change report offers sobering predictions for South Jersey’
“Because going to the beach is all we can friggen’ do! Of course the numbers are high.”
Tabitha Stapleton
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Beach Patrol surpasses
200 ocean rescues so far this season’
“Enforce a monetary fine for anyone in the water after beach patrol hours.”
Elizabeth Morgenweck
via Facebook
‘73-year-old man dies while body surfing off Avalon beach’
“I am all for peaceful protests, but today is the day to stand for unity and for our flag.”
Lori Holmes Behe
via Facebook
‘Live coverage of July 4th protest
underway in Atlantic City’
“No matter how they try to dress it up it’s the rotating door of profiting from public service.”
Steven Fenichel
via PressofAC.com
‘Freeholder Frank Formica
joins consulting firm’
“Even the mayor of Atlantic City said it’s a joke.”
Donny McCardell
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City protest organizer says
event is about equal opportunity’
“I wish them well, but can’t see myself going without the ability to eat and drink.”
Jonathan Geoffrey
via Facebook
‘Caesars Atlantic City reopens along with Harrah’s and Bally’s after COVID-19 shutdown’
“Yeah because our elected officials chased out all our companies with taxes and regulations.”
Dane Weiss
via Facebook
‘Atlantic, Cape May counties not part of optimistic jobs report’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.