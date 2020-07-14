“Really! Who would have thought that?”
Holly Horner
“It’s not about cases, it’s about hospitalization and later death rate. All going down. We’re at 1% hospitalization rate.”
Joe Montoro
via Facebook
‘Cape May County reporting spike
in tourists testing positive for COVID-19’
“It shouldn’t be mandatory. You’re outside!”
Rocky Vonelli
via Facebook
‘Murphy mandates face coverings outside when social distancing isn’t possible’
“The offices should have greatly expanded hours of operation to accommodate state residents who have suffered enough already.”
Charles Pritchard
via PressofAC.com
‘Customers wait hours,
some turned away, as MVC reopens’
“Wow, and overnight all the mail-in ballots were counted! Unbelievable.”
Barbara Martorana
via Facebook
‘Harrison concedes to Kennedy in a surprising twist to Democratic primary’
“A really big win for the liberty and freedom of all Americans.”
Bill Garry
via PressofAC.com
‘Supreme Court lets employers
opt out of birth control mandate’
“We’re removing history, remember?”
Kenny Young
via Facebook
‘Assembly passes bill regarding
Cape May’s Harriet Tubman Museum’
“If you’re going to be an online college, cut the state aid and lower tuition.”
Thomas DeRitis
via Facebook
‘Rutgers announces plans for mostly virtual classes in September’
“This is how I lost my car, ruined by rust in Cherry Hill.”
Betty Lloyd Murphy
via Facebook
‘Tropical downpours in Somers Point’
“So why can’t we go to the polls and vote? Very confusing times.”
Edward Scott Jr.
via Facebook
‘Customers wait hours, some turned away, as MVC reopens’
