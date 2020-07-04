“Asaro-Angelo’s apologies and excuses have gone on far too long. I cannot take it any longer. Fix the problem!”
Tim Healy
Robert Asaro-Angelo: ‘NJ unemployment has paid $8.2B iduring pandemic’
“Sadly other gyms and businesses will follow.”
Jo Carney
‘Tilton Fitness closes permanently
amid COVID-19 pandemic’
“This level of spending has been going on for at least two decades.”
Brian Chance
“Him, Sweeney and Booker all need to go now.”
Jim Fassel
Press editorial: ‘Gov. Murphy didn’t heed fiscal warnings, now wolf is at the door’
“From the Ventnor Avenue to Margate bayside district, I am very frightened to see most patrons are not wearing masks.”
Eileen Barker
‘NJ adds 347 new COVID-19 cases,
36 additional deaths’
“Don’t think so because they want this chaos to continue till the election.”
Mike Rubba Sr.
‘NJSIAA says high school football season to start at least 1 week later’
“It’s easy to do well during the pandemic, when you’re one of the few stores deemed essential.”
Rick Karrer
‘Dollar General is cheap, popular
and a robbery magnet, police say’
“My kids need to be back in school. Their emotional health is just as important as their physical health.”
Joanne Roden
‘NJ releases flexible guidance
for schools to reopen in September’
“Suspended by the union. Unions are supposed to protect their members.”
Gary Castrenze
‘New Jersey corrections officer in Floyd reenactment video suspended by union’
“We went Sunday. The renovations are spot on.”
Janetlynn Polo
‘Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township’
