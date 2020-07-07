“Restaurants prepped, ordered and set up for an opening and now what? Lose everything they just did.”
Sharon Holden
via Facebook
‘“Summer’s done”: Local eateries, officials frustrated over reversal on indoor dining’
“New Jersey is so corrupt and/or incompetent, does anyone have faith in the New Jersey systems?”
Michael T. Woelfel
via Facebook
‘Primary ballots may not arrive in time, voters should prepare to go to polls’
“Glad we were able to experience this store, Barbara. Sad it’s closed.”
Winnie Walenta Ottaviano
via Facebook
‘Lenox Warehouse store in Egg Harbor Township to close permanently’
“I am angry because they took out a statue of a historic figure in America.”
Scott Brown
via PressofAC.com
‘“Just think, a dirty cop killing someone led to the deletion of everything you were taught to believe and was written in history books.”
Konstantinos Savopoulos
via Facebook
‘Christopher Columbus statue
in Atlantic City taken down’
“Wow ... such a hero.”
Kimberly Ann
via Facebook
‘NJ governor gives up Wilson desk,
citing “reckoning” on race’
“This whole controversy is ridiculous. It’s a health crisis, not a political statement.”
Robert Rosiello
via PressofAC.com
‘Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing’
“You can still go outside to beach bars and smoke and eat anywhere on Boardwalk.”
Mary Jane Lynn
via Facebook
‘No Borgata, alcohol, indoor dining when Atlantic City casinos resume business’
“I am out of state, where casinos are open and they are full.”
Cathy Benedetti Zagrodnik
via Facebook
‘How many people will be allowed on casino gaming floors when they reopen?’
