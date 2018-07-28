“Lots of rust. If you live in Sea Isle City, you understand how metal anything doesn’t last here.”
Chris Crespo
via Facebook
‘Townsends Inlet Bridge to close
in September for 8-month renovation’
“These institutions of higher learning are a bastion of support for the liberal cause. ... The goverment should stay out of the media business.”
Art Mooney
via PressofAC.com
‘The Inside Story: NJ puts $5M into bolstering community-service journalism’
“All the taxes they receive from sales of tobacco should have been used for free smoking cessation programs.”
Loretta Simkins Lemieux
via Facebook
‘N.J. expands tobacco cessation
options, access for Medicaid’
“While this woman may not have been battling brain cancer, she is clearly fighting a battle of mental health.”
John Moscony
via PressofAC.com
‘EHT family opens up home to woman who allegedly lied about her illness’
“While others are in real need. Sad for everyone involved.”
Michael S. Cohen
via Facebook
‘Woman charged with deceiving EHT family posts mea culpa on Facebook’
“Stay strong brother. Do whatever it takes to get the help you need.”
Patrick Shuster
via Facebook
‘EMT shook by Ocean City
drowning victim he nearly saved’
“I can’t imagine the pain this woman and the family are going through.”
Debbie Frandza
via Facebook
‘Survivor recounts boat accident
that killed 9 family members’
“A true gentleman, scholar and musician all wrapped up in one.”
Sarah Rossetti
via Facebook
‘Ocean City man carves out more
than 25 summers of surfing lessons’
“They called our office too.”
Deni Sammartino
via Facebook
‘Ocean City police warn of phone scam targeting Atlantic City Electric customers’