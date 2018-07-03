“Pretty awesome driving only an hour to get to a Yankees ‘home game.’”
Ari Fraggia
via Facebook
‘Everything different when
Yankees come to town’
“I remember when I was a lifeguard we had 40-plus rescues in one day due to a bad rip current.”
Ryan Reese
via Facebook
‘This is when rip currents are most deadly to you’
“This will destroy the vulnerable ecosystem of the Pine Barrens.”
Mason Utena
via Facebook
“Environmental groups have had their say for the last five years and they lost. Build this pipeline.”
Mike McKeaney Sr.
via Facebook
“DEP? Department (where) Everybody Profits? DEP no longer exists as far as protecting the environment.”
Marie Eldred
via PressofAC.com
‘South Jersey Gas gets
permit extensions for pipeline’
“A place for people to get help and recover from addiction does not bring in more drugs and crime.”
Marie Corson
via Facebook
‘John Brooks to build new Mays Landing inpatient treatment facility’
“Protests have become so much the norm anymore.”
Randy Birdsell
via Facebook
‘Bridgeton among sites for Families Belong Together rally’
“At one point or another, just about every dock owner in Brigantine has relied on Mr. Delano and his family’s business for maintenance and replacement of pilings.”
John Moscony
via PressofAC.com
‘Mays Landing man dies in Brigantine dock construction accident’
“They need to tear this down.”
Nyah Nicole
via Facebook
‘Vacant home in Pleasantville
catches fire Sunday night’
“I personally think this is just what Atlantic City needs.”
Aundrea Thonen
via Facebook
‘What to know about Ocean Resort Casino, Hard Rock openings’