“More specific details would be needed, but decreasing the amount of council members could just as easily make the Democratic majority stronger.”
John Keenan Osborne IV
via Facebook
‘Our view: Changing Atlantic City’s
form of government worth considering’
“The attorney general (appointed by the governor) is questioning the sheriff (elected by the people to represent them). Another reason New Jersey will never thrive to its potential.”
Tom Sost
via PressofAC.com
‘State attorney general questions
Cape sheriff’s new agreement with ICE’
“I think it’s already a pretty wonderful place!”
Marty O’Connor
via Facebook
‘Gardner’s Basin has potential to be Atlantic City’s jewel once again’
“Be on time and it wouldn’t happen. Damn kids have no respect.”
Mark Mungiole
via Facebook
‘Pa. student late returning a textbook,
so Amazon took $3,800 from her dad’
“Joanna, this looks good, we should visit sometime.”
Sara Solt
via Facebook
‘Cold Spring Grange gets
passionate new owners’
“Nice list. Wish it included if it was BYOB or not.”
Tim Lawler
via Facebook
‘19 South Jersey seafood shacks
worth trying’
“Glad Lucy continues to be maintained in her current location; but I agree, Margate could use a small hotel/hospitality venue.”
Tim Sullivan
via PressofAC.com
‘Groups coming to terms
over Lucy the Elephant’
“He wasn’t ‘swept over,’ he jumped over the railing. Big difference.”
Tina LaLena
via Facebook
‘Man was swept over the largest waterfall at Niagara Falls, police say; he survived.’
“There’s a guy that definitely isn’t typecast.”
Frank Loberto
via Facebook
‘Photos: Tom Hanks is 63; a look at his life and career’
“Was cool bumping into Ron Jaworski, who nicely shook my hand even though I had a Blackjacks T-shirt on that I had caught earlier in the evening.”
Tom Conner
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Blackjacks enjoy largest home crowd of the season in loss’