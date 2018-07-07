“Total cash grab. I’m sure the 4 cents will go up every year.”
Trevor White
‘Opponents call state bag fee bill
a “money grab”’
“So for $850 each, 944 Local 54 employees put 3,000 people out of work for four years — and that’s a win?”
Thomas Paine
“I’m glad they got a settlement.”
Guy Mallarino
via Facebook
‘Former Trump Taj Mahal employees receive settlement checks’
“Time to pay up, people of New Jersey.”
Mark Mungiole
via Facebook
‘Murphy, lawmakers say
they reached budget deal’
“Hopefully just the beginning of many more things to come.”
Jenny Keough
via Facebook
‘Season’s first beach concert
caps big weekend in Atlantic City’
“They made a mistake, but it is not too late for them to turn it around.”
Jan Brittain
“CRDA is paying millions for what will now be a black eye, a laughing stock. Get out of this contract due to Miss America board’s breach of contract.”
Sharon Manfredo
via Facebook
‘Changes with Miss America
cause issues among board members’
“Still the most severe storm I have ever been through.”
Adam Neff
via Facebook
‘Looking Back: Derecho hits
South Jersey, June 30, 2012’
“They won’t give you a credit unless you call and ask for it.”
Carol Boyce McCormick
‘Comcast reporting nationwide
internet and cable outages’