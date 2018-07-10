“So here’s the proof. Stabbed the cop, so he got shot. It wasn’t mistaken identity at all.”

Heather Briney

“Sounds like a case of mental illness. The guy probably needed professional help, not a summary execution.”

Shaun Moran

via Facebook

‘Body cam footage of AC

police-involved shooting released’

“And if this bill passes, the expense will go to those of us who are not on Medicaid.”

Ann Palmer-Wescoat

via Facebook

‘NJ bill would cap Medicaid ER visits

at $140 for non-emergencies’

“Why does our Legislature keep comparing N.J. to high taxes in other states and bringing them here, rather than taking best practices of reducing spending and implementing them in N.J.?”

Tom Polistina

via PressofAC.com

‘NJ taxing frenzy threatens

Jersey Shore tourism’

“They kept the name of the arena. That is wonderful.”

Deb DeMetz Smith

via Facebook

‘Jersey guys came to change Atlantic City’

“The mayor is amazing. Talk about somebody who can make a difference and get things done.”

Barbara Pescatore

via PressofAC.com

‘Long awaited Gandy’s Beach/Fortescue wastewater project funded’

“This governor has no idea we have the highest property tax in the U.S.”

Elizabeth Morgenweck

via Facebook

‘How the New Jersey budget deal

will affect South Jersey’

“A great job done by the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company as they were there all day in the heat.”

Robin Lea McCauley

via Facebook

‘2 children, 5 adults

injured in 3-car accident’

“My favorite restaurant ever and loved going there with my Mom and Dad when I was little.”

Diane Honan

via Facebook

‘A look back at Zaberers Restaurant’

“Couldn’t they have notified them so they could stop the rides before turning off the electric?”

Nicola Delorio

via Facebook

‘Power outage stops boardwalk rides in Ocean City’

