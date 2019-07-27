“Do they really expect us to believe it takes a whole day to remove a tree?”
John Spencer
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic City Rail service remains suspended due to downed tree’
“Spending $12.5 million to renovate a 25,000 square foot building comes out to $500 a square foot. A new office building can be built for $200 a square foot.”
Tom LePera Sr.
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City school board may get
huge, hidden piece of Boardwalk Hall’
“I don’t get why online shopping is so great. I’d rather see and try on what I’m buying with clothes and other items as well.”
Lindarose Massa
via Facebook
‘Hamilton Mall’s new owner
has reputation for buying dying malls’
“Good riddance! The pageant should have slid into the ocean by the late 1970s. It’s an anachronism on life support.”
Elaine Rose
via PressofAC.com
‘Miss America leaving Atlantic City again’
“Here in Florida it’s hot like that every day and we don’t have misting tents or free bottled water. We just suffer.”
Aundrea Thonen
via Facebook
‘South Jersey finds ways
to cool off in heat wave’
“I do not understand some people. Their fun time comes before taking care of their child?”
Maria Spagnoli
via Facebook
‘Bystanders rescue child, 3, trapped
in hot car outside EHT restaurant’
“He doesn’t need to be Anthony ... he’s Gordon. Apples to oranges.”
Maureen Elizabeth
via Facebook
‘With “Uncharted,” Gordon Ramsay proves he’s no Anthony Bourdain yet’
“This should reopen as a state historic landmark.”
Branden Morecraft
via Facebook
‘Photo gallery: A look back
at A.C. Race Course’
“The city needs to build a big dirt lot for them to ride on, like Egg Harbor Township.”
Randi Washington
via Facebook
‘Man riding dirt bike charged with hitting pedestrians on A.C. Boardwalk’