“This is what happens when government runs a transportation business.”
Mike Krawitz
via Facebook
‘Train riders see delays and cancellations since A.C. line’s return’
“Why not spend that money repairing these horrible streets? This type of stuff shouldn’t even be discussed with the way things look around here.”
Derek Brock
via PressofAC.com
‘CRDA mulls $10.4 million for school board offices in Boardwalk Hall’
“Ridiculous. They lose the history of the pageant when they leave Atlantic City.”
Rebecca Jean Heroff
via Facebook
‘Miss America leaving Atlantic City again’
“Keeping our children safe.”
Julie Louise
via Facebook
‘Cape Freeholders reaffirm support
for ICE program, second person held’
“Good she’s not hurt, but parents should be held accountable since there are signs everywhere saying stay away from the animals.”
Danene Albertson
via Facebook
‘9-year-old tossed in the air
by charging bison at Yellowstone’
“Nothing against cyclists but they do not belong on the Boardwalk. At the least, limit hours severely and in which blocks they can be ridden.”
Todd Williams
via PressofAC.com
‘Man riding dirt bike charged with hitting pedestrians on A.C. Boardwalk’
“I know from personal experience that you have to weigh the risk of addiction versus being pain free.”
Cassandra Smit
via Facebook
‘Biggest civil trial in US history will test drug company responsibility for opioids’
“That venue should have one show every month minimum in the summer and winter too.”
Ron Ravitz
via Facebook
‘Boardwalk Hall unveils
$10.4M lobby renovation’
“So excited for another new local eatery!”
Ashley Stewart
via Facebook
‘In the loop — Michael Brennan announces new restaurant to come to A.C.’