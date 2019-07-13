“Went through this in Brigantine. The state has a zillion foxes. They only have a half dozen of those birds that nest on the ground.”
George Albaugh
via Facebook
‘Stone Harbor residents to DEP:
Stop using snare traps to kill foxes’
“People in the community know who has a gun. People in the community know who to see to get a gun.”
Winnie Jensen
via PressofAC.com
‘Local leaders speak out about recent gun violence in Atlantic City’
“Chinese investors have bought many golf courses, closed operations and are developing them.”
Missy Sumski DiMauro
via Facebook
‘Chinese delegation visit with Cape May tourism officials to learn, exchange ideas’
“Atlantic City changed after 70 years from a commission form to a mayor council form in 1981, and the city just became more dysfunctional because instead of five muckety mucks they added five more.”
Steve Cupani
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Changing Atlantic City’s form of government worth considering’
“I know the Atlantic City Line cannot run every 20 or 30 minutes, but the schedule they currently run is not rider-friendly.”
James Schroeder
via Facebook
‘Legislators ask NJ Transit for Atlantic City Rail Line marketing fund’
“This grandfather couldn’t have been more negligent. ... Who does such a stupid thing?”
Susan Rikowich-Malavarca
via Facebook
‘US toddler dies after fall
from cruise ship in Puerto Rico’
“The Geator was, is and always will be Jersey Shore royalty.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘Philly-famous DJ Jerry Blavat creates generations of ‘Memories’ at the shore’
“It’s crazy to think he’s only like 6 or 7 years behind Ian McKellen, and that he has another Rambo movie coming out.”
Jon Ledford
via Facebook
‘Photos: Sylvester Stallone turns 73 today. A look at the actor’s life’