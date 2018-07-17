“In the minority communities he would be considered a king pin and the others would have gotten a conspiracy charge.”
Teonnah Thompson
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic County ‘doctor to the stars’ sentenced to 4 years for drug trafficking’
“Changes were made drastically without telling the girls what they are to do now.”
Lizbeth Johnson Canizzaro
via Facebook
‘Backlash hits Miss America
over swimsuit controversy’
“I love redevelopment. Whatever it is.”
John Anderbutter
via Facebook
‘Revelopment plans popping up
on Atlantic County township agendas’
“I don’t know why they’re changing things when it started to get popular again.”
Julia Salerno
via PressofAC.com
‘Split developing in Miss America Organization over new leadership’
“Maybe the restaurant owners should stop complaining, smarten up and look into opening a food truck as well.”
Mike Kiefer
via Facebook
‘Food trucks find it hard to operate
in some South Jersey towns’
“And Atlantic County will probably see very little of that.”
Maria Italiano-Mcgreevy
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City poised to be East Coast leader for esports, online gaming’
“LoBiondo was not perfect, but would never post or utter such nonsense.”
Susan Luongo
via Facebook
‘GOP group pulls Grossman endorsement after controversial Facebook post’
“I live in Atlantic down the street from Boardwalk Hall and have zero interest in the pageant now.”
Danene Albertson
via Facebook
‘Gretchen Carlson defends
Miss America swimsuit decision’
“A lot of crime in Ventnor nowadays.”
Lisa D. Dennis
via Facebook
‘Ventnor mother, daughter deaths labeled homicides’