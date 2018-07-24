“I feel like this should be part of a dark comedy series.”
Laura Sibert
via Facebook
‘Galloway Township woman charged with faking terminal illness’
“Money is squandered. Real accountability is needed. State must do a much better job at overseeing taxpayers’ dollars.”
Richard Sless
via PressofAC.com
‘South Jersey schools deal
with last-minute aid changes, again’
“I just don’t understand why this department exists. Isn’t public safety the job of police departments?”
Frank Guenther
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County freeholders confirm Fedorko as new head of public safety’
“So sad we must resort to this. Greed seems to make many lose their common sense.”
Sharon Molly
via Facebook
‘Groups sue over offshore drilling
in Gulf, will also defend Atlantic’
“How sad. Poor baby died in safety of her own home.”
Edivaldo E. Polly
via Facebook
‘9-year-old girl shot, killed in Bridgeton’
“It was rewarding to read your advice for people about approaching storms or ‘making a property decision.’”
Anne Bonomo Maiese
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Warming ocean changing
NJ storms, mostly for the worse’
“Revitalization is seriously needed in that area.”
Ben Smith
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City’s Ducktown revitalization plan to start with resident input’
“Rose M. Singer is among the worst jails in the country in terms of staff sexual misconduct.”
Margy Woolsey
via Facebook
‘Woman charged in Ventnor double homicide awaits extradition in N.Y. jail’
“Awesome! I can get gas right in the city uptown.”
Min Thea Fitzpatrick
via Facebook
‘Hard Rock gas station officially opens’
“Great location. It will be ripped down for a three-story unit to provide monthly income for a lifetime.”
Michael S. Cohen
via Facebook
‘This Ocean City home sold for $2.5 million’