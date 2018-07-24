“I feel like this should be part of a dark comedy series.”

Laura Sibert

via Facebook

‘Galloway Township woman charged with faking terminal illness’

“Money is squandered. Real accountability is needed. State must do a much better job at overseeing taxpayers’ dollars.”

Richard Sless

via PressofAC.com

‘South Jersey schools deal

with last-minute aid changes, again’

“I just don’t understand why this department exists. Isn’t public safety the job of police departments?”

Frank Guenther

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County freeholders confirm Fedorko as new head of public safety’

“So sad we must resort to this. Greed seems to make many lose their common sense.”

Sharon Molly

via Facebook

‘Groups sue over offshore drilling

in Gulf, will also defend Atlantic’

“How sad. Poor baby died in safety of her own home.”

Edivaldo E. Polly

via Facebook

‘9-year-old girl shot, killed in Bridgeton’

“It was rewarding to read your advice for people about approaching storms or ‘making a property decision.’”

Anne Bonomo Maiese

via PressofAC.com

‘Our view: Warming ocean changing

NJ storms, mostly for the worse’

“Revitalization is seriously needed in that area.”

Ben Smith

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City’s Ducktown revitalization plan to start with resident input’

“Rose M. Singer is among the worst jails in the country in terms of staff sexual misconduct.”

Margy Woolsey

via Facebook

‘Woman charged in Ventnor double homicide awaits extradition in N.Y. jail’

“Awesome! I can get gas right in the city uptown.”

Min Thea Fitzpatrick

via Facebook

‘Hard Rock gas station officially opens’

“Great location. It will be ripped down for a three-story unit to provide monthly income for a lifetime.”

Michael S. Cohen

via Facebook

‘This Ocean City home sold for $2.5 million’

