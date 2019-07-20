“Been going there for three decades, bringing friends, kids, family down. I am hoping things improve because we would really miss it.”
Patricia Napoli Bradford
via Facebook
‘Change could be coming
to The Cove in Brigantine’
“Are we permitted to ask if ‘unlicensed driver’ is code for illegal immigrant? A bit unusual for a legal Pennsylvania resident to drive in Atlantic City without getting a license and insurance.”
Seth Grossman
via PressofAC.com
‘Boy, 7, killed crossing
the street in Egg Harbor City’
“Army Corps of Engineers used to dredge the inland waterways. Hasn’t done it for about 20 years, and floods become more and more frequent in back bay areas.”
Deb Christman
via Facebook
‘OC’s answer to unclogging Snug Harbor: a 1-acre sediment trap’
“ACBP ... great at their job, big piece of A.C. history and ambassadors for the city.”
John West
via Facebook
‘Look back at Atlantic City Beach Patrol’
“New owners, same old story. Let’s see how quickly they take offers away from the players and just look at the bottom line.”
Tony Assunto
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Eldorado-Caesars a merger
full of challenges, risks, promise’
“A great accomplishment. We watched the first launch on TV as kids and were so excited to witness it.”
Valeria Jean Marcus
via Facebook
‘Armstrong, Aldrin were first of 12 men
to walk on the moon. Here are the others’
“The only two who act respectfully are Biden and Mayor Pete. They don’t act like Harris.”
June Dougherty Arnold
via Facebook
‘In Atlantic City speech, Kamala Harris outlines plan to close racial wealth gap’
“Excellent, this return to the roots of Stockton athletics. Their mission was to have sports that a student can participate in for life.”
Brian Michael Paul
via Facebook
‘Stockton promotes women’s golf from club to intercollegiate sport’
“Can’t call yourself a music lover if you don’t own some Persuasions.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘Jerry Lawson, leader of a cappella group the Persuasions for 40 years, dies at 75’