“What a waste of hard working taxpayer money.”
Deb Christman
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Convention Center field hospital still open, less than 5% full’
“Shouldn’t matter who he stabbed. What about equal justice?”
Kenneth Jones
via Facebook
‘Police unions condemn pretrial release in death of off-duty corrections officer’
“Pennsylvania unemploy-ment allows claims as early as 6 a.m. and late as 11 p.m. with no 30 minute windows or time slots.”
James Thornton
via Facebook
‘113,000 temporarily dropped
from NJ unemployment rolls’
“Doesn’t he own a sports team in N.J.?”
Thomas Pendergast
via Facebook
‘Murphy to allow professional
sports teams to train in state’
“Glad that they finally acted but taking four years to do so is extremely sad.”
Tina Brown
via Facebook
‘Judge whose anti-rape advice
was “close your legs” loses job’
“If Walmart and all the big name stores can operate since the beginning, something’s not right.”
Konstantinos Savopoulos
via Facebook
‘Defying governor, gyms in Cape May County, EHT plan June 1 reopening’
“I don’t see flocks of people. The beach and boardwalk were open and I think people were responsible.”
Rob Burke
via Facebook
‘Memorial Day photos
from the Ocean City Boardwalk’
“I’ve known Fred and his wife, Julie, for many years. Their commitment to keeping our area waterways pristine is unparalleled.”
Charles Pritchard
via PressofAC.com
‘Largely falls to one man to keep
the Great Egg Harbor River clean’
