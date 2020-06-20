“I’m more impressed they were able to get 35% revenue from the online gaming.”

Anthony Faucera

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City’s May casino revenue

down 65% in virus closing’

“Probably very bored with continuing to be in quarantine, this bear was just waiting to see a movie and enjoy some yummy popcorn.”

Angele Statuti Pettinato

via PressofAC.com

‘Bear spotted twice in Stafford Township’

“Loving it. Miss the corn and tomatoes. Not far from me.”

Lynne Essig

via Facebook

‘Produce starts growing again

at Reed’s Farm in Egg Harbor Township’

“Very sad. They took measures to protect people and did everything right.”

Brian Drass

via Facebook

‘After opening in defiance of governor, Northfield movie theater closes’

“From ’78 to ’82 I paid $700 a year to attend a Catholic high school.”

Michael Brady

via Facebook

McGarry: ‘As Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph fight on, so do the memories’

“The proximity of adjacent buildings and infrastructure as well as unstable soils will pose interesting issues well after demolition.”

Joseph McMillian

via PressofAC.com

“Just make sure you do something with the lot.”

Melissa L. Jones

via Facebook

‘Icahn submits plan to tear down

empty Plaza hotel’

“Our great leaders cannot pass up an opportunity to spend other people’s money. Learn from the many other states with no tolls.”

Frank Stien

via PressofAC.com

‘Governor approves toll hikes

for 3 major New Jersey highways’

Load comments