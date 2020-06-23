“Mixed feelings about this. The model for the brand was Nancy Green, a courageous, extraordinary person.”

Russ Monroe

via Facebook

‘Bakari Sellars on Aunt Jemima retiring: It’s about time’

“And he accepted it?”

Richard Sless

via PressofAC.com

‘Gov. Murphy backs Marty Small

for Atlantic City mayor’

“In my lifetime I’ve received three open container tickets on the Boardwalk.”

Jay Diamond

via Facebook

‘Assembly bill to make open containers

in Atlantic City permanent advances’

“Didn’t they save money by closing in March?”

Thomas DeRitis

via Facebook

‘South Jersey school districts dealing with aid reductions after passing budgets’

“The deer was marching too.”

Ed Gorski

via PressofAC.com

‘Deer runs into NJ protest marchers, injuring 3, 1 seriously’

“Let’s get them all in federal prisons ASAP.”

John R. McElhenny

via Facebook

‘Alleged prescription fraud ring leader from Northfield pleads guilty’

“The first ‘legal’ day. I’ve been drinking cocktails on the Boardwalk since the ’80s.”

Mortimer Spreng

via Facebook

Photos: ‘Atlantic City Boardwalk bar crawl’

“We are fighting for our civil rights, yet willingly letting go of constitutional ones.”

Chris Rago

via Facebook

‘“This is just the beginning”:

Hundreds protest in Hamilton Township

“We need targeted ads on social media and websites based on people looking for quick vacations, gambling.”

Jeremy Juffe

via Facebook

‘CRDA prepares to market

Atlantic City post-coronavirus’

“I’ve been saying they should do this for years.”

John Nichols

via Facebook

‘Plan would make South Jersey a hub for wind-energy manufacturing’

“The ACPD had over 570 complaints of excessive force from 2007-2014. Did they study the complaints?”

Jean Marcus

via Facebook

‘State attorney general asks for residents’ input as officials revise police use of force policy’

