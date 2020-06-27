“Why politicize something that should be common sense.”

Jenny Franco

via Facebook

‘The face mask debate continues

as some states see rise in infections’

“Your editorial makes all the sense in the world but that is one of the characteristics missing from DOT bureaucracies.”

Frank Lynn

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘Short-sighted NJ finally rerouting parkway traffic to Ocean City’

“Not new normal — temporary inconvenience!”

Jerry Brown

via Facebook

‘Salons, personal care businesses

to reopen to a new normal’

“Young people are changing the world for the better. Challenging the ignorant trash of the past.”

John Rothman

via Facebook

‘Young leaders emerge in South Jersey Black Lives Matter movements’

“There is a name for people who set up different rules and regulations based on the color of one’s skin.”

Jan Brittain

via Facebook

‘Murphy backs bill to regulate

polluting firms in Black cities’

“I don’t feel comfortable going to the beach, boardwalk and casinos with so many New York City dwellers.”

Cathy Adkins

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic City casinos to reopen

in time for July 4 holiday’

“All these people they want removed are all Democrats. They never mention that.”

Paul C. Mazzone

via Facebook

‘Camden to rename Woodrow Wilson High School, citing segregationist legacy’

“My great-grandmother started this bar. It was Martha’s 50 bar.”

Shawn Rothenberger

via Facebook

‘Popular pub can be yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm’

“Who cares, they will get over it just like the millions that have already had it.”

Robert Solley

via Facebook

‘5 Phillies players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Florida’

“Life must go on. Practice coverage of mouths and washing of hands and you should be fine.”

Kathy Dufort

via Facebook

‘NJ reports 446 new coronavirus cases, 25 more deaths’

“My understanding of the situation is that someone is shooting at cars in the city.”

Suzanne Felsing

via PressofAC.com

‘Gun battle near Atlantic City school leads to chase, road closings, arrest’

