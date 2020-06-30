“You’d have to be smashed out of your mind to swing at that dude.”
Jeff Drescher
via Facebook
‘Florida man charged with assault
in attack in bar on Eagles’ tight end’
“If the company provides a subdued button to be worn by employees if they choose, I’d be OK with that.”
Patricia L. Santangelo
via PressofAC.com
‘Wawa examines policy after telling staffer to take off Black Lives Matter mask’
“I bet you all feel stupid now!”
Ari Manttari
via PressofAC.com
‘NASCAR rallies around Wallace
as FBI investigates noose’
“Then cut the budget. Don’t steal any more from the people. Cut the budget.”
Vernon Hicks
via Facebook
‘Towns anticipate deep COVID-19 revenue losses in coming months’
“You can do whatever you want as long as you don’t try to take away the rights of others.”
Michael J. Halkias
via Facebook
‘Internet-only primary debate just one
in long line of firsts for July 7 election’
“Hopefully he will be more clear whether 25% capacity casinos refers to number of room rentals or total people on the property.”
Ben James
via Facebook
‘Murphy gives daily coronavirus briefing’
“Breathalyzers must be mandatory on all cars because people cannot think for themselves.”
Rufiya Hristov
via Facebook
‘Drunken driver arrested in Atlantic City after crash trapped woman under her car’
“Love it! My daughter works in VIP player development management and she had to go back to the casino last week.”
Erin M. Diaz
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City casinos to reopen
in time for July 4 holiday’
“We were always in Ocean City for the Night in Venice boat parade, with its outstanding decorated boats.”
Nanci Miller
via Facebook
Gallery: ‘Ocean City’s Night in Venice through the years’
