“I was arrested for trying help a man and woman who were getting beaten by the police.”
Kelz Black
via Facebook
Photos: ‘Looting, vandalism erupt after peaceful Atlantic City demonstration’
“‘Move to another state,’ says Murphy. Bad answer, sir. You spend $39B a year in N.J., bring your computer system into the 21st century.”
Michael Toland
Editorial: ‘NJ must apologize for jobless debacle, start answering the phone’
“So much for social distancing and the COVID.”
Ed Gorski
‘Somers Point-Ocean City
protest march peaceful, moving’
“Sorry but COVID is done, this month we are rioting, thank you.”
Joe Gaunt
via Facebook
‘Towns turn to tech, signs to mitigate COVID-19 spread on beaches’
“I also saw some good. Community members and business owners came out to protect property and people in their city.”
Megan Trego-Odom
via Facebook
‘A.C. enacts 7 p.m. curfew after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest’
“The same groups that fight suburbs and think more and more people should be jammed into cities. Worked out well with the virus.”
Scott Becker
‘Bigger highways won’t fight climate change, environmentalists say’
“Many of the people causing the destruction don’t even live in Atlantic City!”
Missi L. Chaves
via Facebook
Photos: ‘Protest outside A.C. police headquarters, on streets and Boardwalk’
“It’s never going to be safe. Open up everything now.”
Charles Mamiye
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Convention Center loses bookings during COVID-19 pandemic’
