“I was arrested for trying help a man and woman who were getting beaten by the police.”

Kelz Black

via Facebook

Photos: ‘Looting, vandalism erupt after peaceful Atlantic City demonstration’

“‘Move to another state,’ says Murphy. Bad answer, sir. You spend $39B a year in N.J., bring your computer system into the 21st century.”

Michael Toland

via PressofAC.com

Editorial: ‘NJ must apologize for jobless debacle, start answering the phone’

“So much for social distancing and the COVID.”

Ed Gorski

via PressofAC.com

‘Somers Point-Ocean City

protest march peaceful, moving’

“Sorry but COVID is done, this month we are rioting, thank you.”

Joe Gaunt

via Facebook

‘Towns turn to tech, signs to mitigate COVID-19 spread on beaches’

“I also saw some good. Community members and business owners came out to protect property and people in their city.”

Megan Trego-Odom

via Facebook

‘A.C. enacts 7 p.m. curfew after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest’

“The same groups that fight suburbs and think more and more people should be jammed into cities. Worked out well with the virus.”

Scott Becker

via PressofAC.com

‘Bigger highways won’t fight climate change, environmentalists say’

“Many of the people causing the destruction don’t even live in Atlantic City!”

Missi L. Chaves

via Facebook

Photos: ‘Protest outside A.C. police headquarters, on streets and Boardwalk’

“It’s never going to be safe. Open up everything now.”

Charles Mamiye

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City Convention Center loses bookings during COVID-19 pandemic’

