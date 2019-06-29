“They should be required to sell one property, at least, to reduce their ability to influence such a tight market.”
Bob Kusnirik Jr.
via Facebook
‘Eldorado buying Caesars
in $17.3B cash-and-stock deal’
“Most of my conversations with residents seem to suspect the messengers of the referendum, more than the need for change of some sort.”
Geoff Rosenberger
via PressofAC.com
‘Not a good time to change Atlantic City government, assemblymen say’
“Samantha, this is the only way I would work out.”
Tara Barry
via Facebook
‘Gallery: Mark Wahlberg joins F45 fitness class at Ocean’s anniversary celebration’
“Convert CRDA-owned lots into free parking lots and convert one side of Atlantic Avenue to bike lanes instead of parking spaces.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘How Atlantic City can
become bike-friendly’
“Keep it the way it is. Just flew family of six to Fort Myers for $600.”
Mark Wieland
via Facebook
‘Sweeney pushes Port Authority takeover of Atlantic City International Airport’
“A windmill factory at the port of Paulsboro was proposed before Chris Christie was governor but never pursued by his administration.”
Reg Wayton
via PressofAC.com
‘NJ should support multiple offshore wind developers, says Gregory Lalevee’
“My first ever horse race bet, it was so fun, late ‘70s.”
Susan Luongo
via Facebook
‘Look back at Atlantic City Race Course
in photos’
“I think these casinos are the blueprint for the future. ... Make it fun. Make it an experience.”
Nickolas Vincenzo Yannessa
via Facebook
‘How have Ocean Casino Resort and Hard Rock shaped Atlantic City gaming market?’
“The nurses are the backbone of the hospital. Health care benefits are paramount in a high stressful job.”
Diane Faherty
via Facebook
‘Shore Medical Center nurses picket for new contract’