“I moved and was only in Ventnor for 3 months before Superstorm Sandy hit and took out my apartment and everything in it.”

Erin M. Diaz

via Facebook

‘The nine hurricanes, tropical storms to make landfall In South Jersey since 1900’

“Don’t rob a string of doughnut shops and expect to get away. That’s the PD break room.”

Steven Scarfo

via Facebook

‘Four local residents arrested

for string of Dunkin’ burglaries’

“Legalization of marijuana is smart, just and simply the right thing to do. Move along, prohibitionists.”

Adam Zapple

via PressofAC.com

‘Cynical ‘back door’ legalization of pot undermines law and medicine’

“Love it for families with small children.”

Valeria Jean Marcus

via Facebook

‘Regal’s $1 movie deal returns’

“Would be better if it were closer to the Stockton University buildings.”

Jon Ledford

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City’s Hayday Coffee

announces closing date’

“Make sure you check for beach tags.”

Bruce Levinthal

via Facebook

‘Plane lands on south-end

Ocean City beach’

“Happy to have the Miss America contest back in Atlantic City. I’d prefer to call it Ms. America.”

Kathi Grace

via PressofAC.com

‘Miss America likely returning

to A.C., but with big changes’

“They should have a bike lane on the Boardwalk so people could ride during extended hours.”

Patti Johnson Morgan

via Facebook

‘From biking to buses, how to

get around Atlantic City’

“A neighbor never paid for a fishing party. He was invited because he was a fish monger.”

Roger Stryeski

via Facebook

‘Margate boat captain does the messy job no one wants: Gutting and cleaning fish’

