“This is not a political thing and people shouldn’t try to make it into one.”
Pat Conner
via Facebook
‘Frequently asked questions regarding coronavirus awareness in South Jersey’
“We have the right to check on our 2nd home and will follow the same precautions in Cape May County as we do at home.”
Sara Cianci
via Facebook
‘Cape freeholder to second-home owners: Stay away for now’
“Jay, I think it’s time we quarantine ourselves on your boat.”
Shawn Duffy
via Facebook
‘Virus hasn’t disrupted good
striper fishing in South Jersey’
“I’m sure there are many more cases. They’re not testing everything that walks in the door.”
Denise Miranda
via Facebook
‘First case of COVID-19
in Atlantic County confirmed’
“No evidence of a rush on medical services, and this is our home too. You are willing to take their money in season, but not now?”
Adrienne DeFuria
via PressofAC.com
‘Coronavirus pandemic highlights
age-old war between tourists and locals’
“We can’t afford to keep operating under broken systems, or they will finally break us.”
Geoff Rosenberger
via PressofAC.com
‘CRDA, Atlantic City partnering
to repair broken streetlights’
“My school district has pickups at each elementary school and a few other places to make sure any child that wants one can get one.”
Susan Auman
via Facebook
‘Schools preparing bagged meals
to keep students fed amid shutdown’
“I think the least the casino owners could do is still pay these people their wages.”
Bob Conway
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City reduces hours
for employees, closes City Hall’
“Avoid outdoors at least next two weeks. It’s already in South Jersey and soon will be at the shore.”
Partha Pratim Dutta
via Facebook
‘Two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland test positive for COVID-19’
