“Wouldn’t it be a novel idea if the governor were to propose a spending cut instead of raising taxes?”
Frank Priolo
via PressofAC.com
‘Murphy proposea fees for companies whose workers rely on Medicaid’
“They should. We need our elected officials to address and face the concerns of the residents.”
Ashley Weisman
via Facebook
‘Could Atlantic City go back to holding two City Council meetings a month?’
“Great debate. It looked like a bunch of incorrigible 5 year olds fighting and interrupting each other.”
Kirk Michael
via Facebook
‘10 takeaways from the S.C. debate: Bernie bruised but not broken’
“You may lose at the slot machine but you’ll always win suing city hall.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘The Camden man whose beating
by police was caught on video is suing’
“When they are incompetent and don’t know what to do, they just raise taxes.”
Peadar Ceallaigh
via Facebook
Watch: ‘Gov. Murphy’s budget address’
“Pleasantville School Board is a disaster and disgrace. Absecon should be allowed to leave.”
Danene Albertson
via Facebook
‘Judge to hear Absecon schools request to leave Pleasantville, attorney says’
“Relax. He has been in your corner for years.”
Michael Costa
via PressofAC.com
Letter: ‘Democrats should try
to flip Romney’
“Used illegal methods to expose the truth about bigger criminals.”
Jerry Brown
via Facebook
‘Hero or criminal? Court hearing on extradition of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange’
“The good old days when we had good entertainment.”
Judy Callahan
via Facebook
Gallery: ‘Look back at the 500 Club in A.C.’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.