“The same newborn intensive care unit saved my baby girl. She only weighed 2 pounds at birth.”

Jennifer Sear

via Facebook

‘“Mighty” MaKenna, smallest baby born at AtlantiCare, turns 1’

“I think ACY must be making money and Sweeney wants the Port Authority to get their hands in it.”

Dennis Friedrich

via PressofAC.com

“The same Port Authority that can’t afford new tunnels.”

Mike Grogan

via Facebook

‘Sweeney wants Port Authority takeover of Atlantic City International Airport’

“When I worked law enforcement it was beaten into us that you never use any official resource for anything but police business.”

Bill Tracy

via Facebook

‘Fla. cop allegedly used police database as a dating service, called 150 women’

“If Stockton is already building a facility at Bader, this would actually be a fantastic idea.”

Steve Chernoski

via Facebook

‘Could Atlantic City be the headquarters for climate change research?’

“For years, the N.J. State Constitution required all state education funds be distributed equally to each student in state. If we simply complied with the Constitution, we would avoid this yearly food fight.”

Seth Grossman

via PressofAC.com

‘Cape towns hit harder than expected

by state aid cuts’

“The recliner seats seem like a nice idea, until you realize that people will treat them like they would in their homes.”

Tracy A. Wilt

via Facebook

‘Updates on South Jersey

movie theater projects’

“Matt was one of the kindest, most caring people I’ve ever met.”

Andrea Jacobs Neiderhofer

via Facebook

‘Sea Isle City native killed in Ethiopia crash known for giving back’

“Ricky, is this something you would be into? Maybe come down twice this summer.”

Colleen Dougherty

via Facebook

‘Here are some of the guests announced for Epic Comic Con in A.C.’

“That’s humorous. Love the trooper’s sense of humor.”

Paul Rubin

via Facebook

“Nebraska family built a lifelike Ford Mustang out of snow, and a state trooper gave it a “ticket”’

Tags

Load comments