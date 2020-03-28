“Sadly it has become the main topic of every single conversation.”

Jerre Pierce

via Facebook

‘There’s plenty of toilet paper — so why are people hoarding it?’

“Offer free toilet paper to donors.”

Ray Dietrich

via Facebook

‘Severe blood shortage in New Jersey’

“Went to a local supermarket and probably 80% of the registrations on the cars were from Pennsylvania stocking up their empty houses.”

Michael Jargowsky

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘2nd home owners need explicit guidance on COVID-19’

“There are so many more! They are only testing the sick that need to be hospitalized.”

Carey Blaze

via Facebook

‘Seventh person tests positive

for coronavirus in Atlantic County’

“Why would we want to draw potential carriers of COVID-19 to the Atlantic City area?”

Nicole Jenkins

via Facebook

‘Small requests state bring coronavirus testing to Bader Field in Atlantic City’

“Grewal said they have to obey the rules and stay at home. He does realize they are in jail for breaking the law, doesn’t he?”

Michael Costa

via PressofAC.com

‘South Jersey prepares to release

some inmates amid COVID-19’

“People who don’t care obviously don’t have a clue about what life looks like in Italy now.”

Maria Togba

via Facebook

‘Governor vows action to enforce

NJ stay-at-home order’

“No need to rush if you’ve been prepared all along.”

Art Axelson

via Facebook

‘People rush to buy firearms and ammo in New Jersey as coronavirus spreads’

“These girls are the hardest workers!”

Ginny O’Brien Lyon

via Facebook

‘Sisters, local business owners start GoFundMe for masks, hand sanitizer during COVID-19 spread’

“Wow, how convenient. The mayor is trying to have this demolished, says it’s an eyesore.”

Cindy Romsteadt

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City Fire Department responds to small blaze at former Trump Plaza’

