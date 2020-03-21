“Outdoors and far apart would seem to be OK for social distancing.”

Isaac Brumer

via Facebook

‘COVID-19 doesn’t stop some

from taking a stroll on the Boardwalk’

“What about buses and trains. They’re all closed in the area?”

Mary St. John

via Facebook

‘Gov. Murphy orders all schools closed’

“The use of trams continues to take away the spirit of Atlantic City.”

Bob Cohencious

via PressofAC.com

‘Boardwalk battle brewing

over Atlantic City tram cars’

“Absolutely ridiculous, just tell the elderly and those with underlying conditions to stay home.”

Michael Ranfone

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City casinos will shut down’

“We may be forced by the government to stay home for a month. Be prepared.”

Edward Green

via Facebook

‘South Jersey shoppers stock up

amid COVID-19 concerns’

“It is such a shame for these kids, especially the seniors. Life isn’t fair sometimes.”

Chris Barts

via Facebook

‘State finals for high school boys and girls basketball canceled due to virus’

“Given the billions of dollars that have flowed through the city for decades, it should be a gem among resorts.”

Tony Levi

via Facebook

‘Judge denies request to stop Atlantic City change of government referendum’

“Same old Eagles still want and expect to win Super Bowl on the cheap.”

Dennis Friedrich

via PressofAC.com

‘Eagles release veteran safety

Malcolm Jenkins’

“But it will be severely cut in half in March.”

Rob Stephens

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City casino revenue up 18%

for best February since 2011’

Tags

Load comments