“Outdoors and far apart would seem to be OK for social distancing.”
Isaac Brumer
via Facebook
‘COVID-19 doesn’t stop some
from taking a stroll on the Boardwalk’
“What about buses and trains. They’re all closed in the area?”
Mary St. John
via Facebook
‘Gov. Murphy orders all schools closed’
“The use of trams continues to take away the spirit of Atlantic City.”
Bob Cohencious
via PressofAC.com
‘Boardwalk battle brewing
over Atlantic City tram cars’
“Absolutely ridiculous, just tell the elderly and those with underlying conditions to stay home.”
Michael Ranfone
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City casinos will shut down’
“We may be forced by the government to stay home for a month. Be prepared.”
Edward Green
via Facebook
‘South Jersey shoppers stock up
amid COVID-19 concerns’
“It is such a shame for these kids, especially the seniors. Life isn’t fair sometimes.”
Chris Barts
via Facebook
‘State finals for high school boys and girls basketball canceled due to virus’
“Given the billions of dollars that have flowed through the city for decades, it should be a gem among resorts.”
Tony Levi
via Facebook
‘Judge denies request to stop Atlantic City change of government referendum’
“Same old Eagles still want and expect to win Super Bowl on the cheap.”
Dennis Friedrich
via PressofAC.com
‘Eagles release veteran safety
Malcolm Jenkins’
“But it will be severely cut in half in March.”
Rob Stephens
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City casino revenue up 18%
for best February since 2011’
