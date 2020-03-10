“Thank you to the Atlantic County freeholders for using common sense and protecting our 2nd Amendment rights.”
Harold Hannum
“More emphasis placed on lessening chances for reasonable gun laws rather than protecting people from increasing senseless gun violence.”
William Reinert
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic now a Second Amendment/lawful gun owner county’
“He seemed like a good mayor and very active in the community.”
Stephen Giannone
via Facebook
‘Former Mayor Guardian endorses change of government in Atlantic City’
“Seven Mile Island should have one paid fire and police department with one hierarchy.”
John Fleming
via PressofAC.com
‘Stone Harbor approves plan to hire
full-time firefighter-EMTs’
“The city should give back to the people who were paying sky high tax rates.”
Tyler Scuba Reed
via Facebook
‘Mayor says Atlantic City’s value
at “rock bottom” after revaluation’
“What’s so difficult? Look at the city!”
John DiSantis
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City residents left with “difficult decision” over changing government’
“If there is now a scarcity of soap and hand sanitizers, does that mean most people haven’t been cleaning their hands before this?”
Ríona Nic Aodh
via Facebook
‘Looking for hand sanitizer?
Good luck finding it’
“Lay off the overpaid administrators and duplications of their jobs.”
Michael Ranfone
via Facebook
‘School districts begin to consider impacts of proposed state aid’
“Just packed it in wrong bag ... duh.”
Brigid Tomlinson
via Facebook
‘Salem County woman found with handgun at A.C. International Airport’
“I love taking pics from school bus when dropping off my little peeps. One day I want to pet the horse and take a selfie.”
Elizabeth Reilly McKenna
via Facebook
Gallery: ‘Starlight Nova, a rescue pony, living in Brigantine’
