“It’s all about the tax revenue, not what’s good for our citizens. Everything the politicians do is about money, never for the common good.”

Margie Kuhn

via PressofAC.com

‘Democrats’ legal pot deal would

harm NJ to get a little revenue’

“It’s the never-ending story of Atlantic County. How many more are out there that haven’t been found out.”

Aundrea Thonen

via Facebook

‘Seven plead not guilty

in prescription fraud case’

“The chronic issues outlined in this article will never get better until those that really care actually start living and voting here.”

Bill Land

via PressofAC.com

‘Blight in Atlantic City: Will it ever end?’

“We had a doula for both my girls’ births. Can’t say enough good things about them.”

Terry Layton Montgomery

via Facebook

‘How doulas help mothers of color

in Atlantic City’

“They never should have closed it in the first place. ... There were always a lot of people there.”

Thomas Piccolo

via Facebook

‘Showboat owner wants to bring

another casino to Atlantic City’

“Parts of Route 40 and parts of Route 30 have flooded since forever. This is nothing new.”

Sandee Becker

via Facebook

‘Flooding cripples part of Route 40;

plan to fix it will cost $27.5M’

“Education is the key. This young man is going places.”

Lena Evans

via Facebook

‘After overcoming homelessness,

this NJ teen was accepted to 17 colleges’

“It was the ‘one-armed man,’ right bro?”

Yadrol Nomis

via Facebook

‘Businessman pleads not guilty in slaying of brother’s family in Colts Neck’

“Now let’s see them without all the make up and extensions. I bet they are even prettier natural.”

Eileen Harrigan

via Facebook

‘Take a look at the 2019 Miss New Jersey contestants’

