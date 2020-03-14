“Biggest threat is the employee with no paid leave and a family, they will go to work sick no matter what.”
Kate Robson Curry
via Facebook
‘Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Jersey’
“Can Rowan University close after spring break?”
Sevgi Ozturk
via Facebook
‘Princeton University officials tell students to stay home after spring break’
“This has been going on for 2 years. No explanation why cases keep being postponed. No wonder the public may think the fix is in.”
Jim Clark
via PressofAC.com
‘Sentencings postponed again
in prescription fraud case’
“Nothing cures the winter blues better than drinking beer and yelling at referees.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘NJ schools’ success could be good start for MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City’
“CNN and the DNC had to circle their wagons around Joe Biden to protect him because they know that they cannot control Bernie Sanders.”
Jan Brittain
via Facebook
‘NJ’s late primary had a chance to matter — until Biden’s resurgence’
“I was told if you don’t like it, move. … When you leave someone else will move in, no shortage of people for rentals.”
Peggy Ruiz
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City renters want humane
living conditions, turn to officials for help’
“Vaccines historically came from a good place and eradicated certain diseases. It’s where they have gone that’s the problem.
Brad Smith
via PressofAC.com
Press editorial: ‘Testa vaccine bills are bad medicine and unfortunate politics’
“Welcome to N.J., where if there isn’t a ridiculous tax in place, you will have to pay fees instead.”
Mark Hirschman
via Facebook
‘New A.C. rules, fees for short-term rentals’
“Yeah, even though there were more women in a primary than ever before they came up short … no appeal to mainstream America.”
Greg Gallagher
via Facebook
‘A promising 2020 presidential campaign for women falls short’
