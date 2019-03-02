“How about improved vetting so measles are not brought into our country, along with other diseases.”
Debbie Off
via Facebook
‘Anti-vaxxers face backlash
as measles cases continue to rise’
“Anthony Russo states that in summer about 200 to 300 people get off the train in Asbury Park from New York and North Jersey and walk to the downtown. That would be nice for Atlantic City if and when train service resumes.”
Sharon Richter Williams
via PressofAC.com
‘For Asbury Park, the comeback
started on Cookman Avenue’
“Racist white people don’t seem to understand that the sign doesn’t say ‘Only Black Lives Matter.’”
Christian M. Spindler
via Facebook
‘Police investigate Black Lives Matter sign vandalized outside Galloway church’
“My children have dreams too, and heavy college debt.”
Kelly Turner Barlow
via Facebook
‘College aid for New Jersey undocumented Dreamers explained’
“Shut YouTube Kids down then, or verify the users and posters better.”
Matt De Masse
via Facebook
‘Pediatrician exposes suicide tips hidden in videos on YouTube and YouTube Kids’
“Wasn’t Liberia set up so African-Americans could go back to the motherland?”
Daniel Brennan
via Facebook
‘Difficult choice for some Liberians in U.S.: Leave children or become undocumented’
“Blight is a symptom of the disease killing Atlantic City, but not the disease itself. The disease is fundamental failures of federal and state government that began in 1965.”
Seth Grossman
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Reduce blight to help revive A.C., end forces creating it’
“Lynn, you’ve got some competition.”
Erin Bloom
via Facebook
‘Cape May Court House couple’s home looks like Disney World north’
“I’m glad they are making a side street in Atlantic City a fun place to go. Can’t wait until this is built.”
Pat Maggio
via Facebook
‘Shipping container hotel not a cheaper build — just more hip’