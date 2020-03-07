“We love the two dinner clubs we belong to. It’s nice to be able to stay in town and enjoy a cocktail with dinner.”
Diane Anello Kelly
via Facebook
‘Battle lines drawn in Ocean City
over “dinner club” loophole to BYOB ban’
“This is the beginning of ‘the steal,’ where they take the nomination away from Bernie again.”
Pauline Taylor
via Facebook
‘Joe Biden wins South Carolina’s Democratic primary’
“We live off Cates Road in Mays Landing and thought it was the high wind blowing trash cans into the side of the house.”
Nancy E. Neglia
via PressofAC.com
‘South Jersey, did you hear that?
Loud noise shakes area’
“Well, anyone that has their second home can afford the thousands-more tax bill to pay for it.”
Tommy Reed
via Facebook
‘Stone Harbor approves plan
to hire full-time firefighter EMTs’
“Endorsed by Sen. Bob Menendez, the poster child for ethics.”
Michael Toland
via PressofAC.com
‘Kennedy, Harrison duel
over policies, endorsements’
“OMG! He’s so good! Too bad it’s an all-weekend ticket.”
Pamela McIntyre
via Facebook
‘Luke Bryan to play Atlantic City
beach concert this summer’
“I live in South Jersey and have no issues with any of the services offered.”
George Riley
via Facebook
‘Vet’s death highlights need for benefits services in South Jersey, Van Drew says’
“I was there opening night. It was spectacular. Then, just like Atlantic City, it went downhill.”
Susan Schueller
via Facebook
Gallery: ‘Take a look back at the closing
of the Trump Taj Mahal’
“And that is why Peter buys lottery tickets.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Boat Show features tech and size’
