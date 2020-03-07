“We love the two dinner clubs we belong to. It’s nice to be able to stay in town and enjoy a cocktail with dinner.”

Diane Anello Kelly

via Facebook

‘Battle lines drawn in Ocean City

over “dinner club” loophole to BYOB ban’

“This is the beginning of ‘the steal,’ where they take the nomination away from Bernie again.”

Pauline Taylor

via Facebook

‘Joe Biden wins South Carolina’s Democratic primary’

“We live off Cates Road in Mays Landing and thought it was the high wind blowing trash cans into the side of the house.”

Nancy E. Neglia

via PressofAC.com

‘South Jersey, did you hear that?

Loud noise shakes area’

“Well, anyone that has their second home can afford the thousands-more tax bill to pay for it.”

Tommy Reed

via Facebook

‘Stone Harbor approves plan

to hire full-time firefighter EMTs’

“Endorsed by Sen. Bob Menendez, the poster child for ethics.”

Michael Toland

via PressofAC.com

‘Kennedy, Harrison duel

over policies, endorsements’

“OMG! He’s so good! Too bad it’s an all-weekend ticket.”

Pamela McIntyre

via Facebook

‘Luke Bryan to play Atlantic City

beach concert this summer’

“I live in South Jersey and have no issues with any of the services offered.”

George Riley

via Facebook

‘Vet’s death highlights need for benefits services in South Jersey, Van Drew says’

“I was there opening night. It was spectacular. Then, just like Atlantic City, it went downhill.”

Susan Schueller

via Facebook

Gallery: ‘Take a look back at the closing

of the Trump Taj Mahal’

“And that is why Peter buys lottery tickets.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City Boat Show features tech and size’

