“Sorry, but it was shut down on his orders in order to alleviate some of the issues on the Northeast Corridor line.”
Robert Rosetta
via Facebook
‘Gov. Murphy pushes
for re-open date for AC Rail Line’
“Very balanced article. The plants need to stay open as all the rest of the elements (FERC, solar etc.) become clearer.”
Joseph Santamaria
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Need clearer for nuclear power than for NJ plant subsidies’
“Soon no one will remember what it was like in the best Atlantic City.”
Michael Marinelli
via Facebook
‘Founder of Gordon’s Alley,
NJ’s first pedestrian mall, dies at 91’
“Wowkanech is delusional to brag that the unions are the reason for the extended leave and the huge increase in minimum wage is good for New Jersey.”
Harry F. Mehlman Jr.
via PressofAC.com
‘Union politicians helped achieve labor’s NJ policy goals, says Charles Wowkanech’
“I’ve been to three of the restaurants on that show — Frank’s Deli, Tony’s and Lucille’s.”
Tom De Martini
via Facebook
‘Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
keeps memory alive’
“As a fitness professional, I can say that exercise does slow down the aging process.”
Roger W. Ulland
via Facebook
‘100-year-old Northfield great-grandpa never skips leg day’
“And then gets arrested by the feds for fentanyl and heroin distribution. Only in America.”
Melinda Allison
via Facebook
‘Man saved Girl Scouts from the cold
by buying $500 worth of cookies’
“No matter how fast or what, no one deserves to die, especially a child.”
Russell Tolstow
via Facebook
‘2 dead after car overturns, catches fire
in English Creek Avenue crash’
“This guy was supposedly disabled. But not disabled enough to keep him from slaughtering innocent members of his own family.”
Robert Manley
via Facebook
‘Indictment: NJ man killed
brother’s family over missing money’