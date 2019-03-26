“This coming from a state that is putting in more cashless toll collectors. Hypocritical much?”
Bob Kusnirik Jr.
via Facebook
‘New Jersey enacts law
barring cashless stores’
“Heaven forbid it creates good-paying, year-round jobs or an annual check just for living in New Jersey like everybody in Alaska gets.”
Shawn C. Scheuermann
via Facebook
‘Cape May rally against seismic testing draws crowd’
“Today’s Mickey Mantle, without the booze.”
Sharon Manfredo
via Facebook
‘Mike Trout’s new Angels contract
not surprising, says Weinberg’
“The way to fix immigration isn’t through a wall, especially one which the president is funding by doing an end-run around Congress.”
Anthony E. Galligani
via PressofAC.com
‘Build the wall to save taxpayers billions, says Betsy McCaughey’
“We should have had this knowledge from the very beginning.”
Valeria J. Marcus
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Executive Council to launch accountability plan, calendar’
“The insurance companies can bill thousands for prescriptions that only cost a few dollars.”
Craig Mulhern
via PressofAC.com
‘Seven plead not guilty
in prescription fraud case’
“They raised over $100,000 on Go Fund Me.”
Rosalind Norrell-Nance
via Facebook
‘Homeless 8-year-old refugee who won NY chess title moving into apartment.’
“You ladies are amazing moms. Good luck and have fun.”
Flora Phillips
via Facebook
‘Ocean City moms running from D.C. to NYC for Down syndrome’
“Jail is not enough punishment for scum like this.”
Robert Solley
via Facebook
‘Ventnor employee arrested for sharing more than 1,000 images of child pornography’