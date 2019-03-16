“If a child is capable of doing grade level work at the elementary level, I do not support retaining due to attendance only.”
Karen Hensel Yacovelli
via Facebook
‘How one Atlantic City school
is curbing chronic absenteeism’
“These days, with the opioid addiction crisis, even leaving a door unlocked when you’re home is dangerous.”
Winnie Jensen
via PressofAC.com
‘After Sunday night break-in,
EHT police seek burglary suspect’
“In northern N.J. at 900 feet, I’m still covered with 7 inches of snow.”
Jim Relyea
via Facebook
‘South Jersey continues to bask
in early spring weather’
“If they were hurting before, this will be the final nail in the coffin.”
Tom Donnelly
via PressofAC.com
‘Ocean Resort Casino employees
near unionization’
“There are too many of these rotten shells in the city. Bulldoze them down and build a green space.”
Terri Szemis
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City to hear public comment on 11 properties facing possible demolition’
“By the time you finish your study, there will be another million illegal immigrants in the country.”
Charles Goller
via Facebook
‘Van Drew calls for caution on Trump’s latest border wall request’
“I’ve never known anyone who does so much good for the children and the entire community as a whole.”
Constance Starr
via Facebook
‘“Mr. Wildwood” wins inaugural
Press Giving Back Award’
“With the sights and sounds of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the throng of locals and visitors hitting the Loop, it was eye popping.”
Mike Lopez
via Facebook
‘Orange Loop‘s Rhythm & Spirits under construction, set to open this summer’
“We have elections and people have to choose to run and have the policies that people support in order for people to vote for them.”
Robert Rosetta
via Facebook
‘U.S. ranked 78 out of 193 countries on gender equality in legislatures’