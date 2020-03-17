“Good! What a colossal waste of time and tax dollars, persecuting this little old lady.”
Mark Hirschman
“It is a valid violation. Wait until these vines get under the siding and enter the home.”
Vincent Corabi
via Facebook
‘Avalon woman gets to keep her vines’
“He had a laundry list of major health issues. Coronavirus didn’t help but how could they say it caused his death with all those combined ailments?”
Timothy Ronald Pell
via Facebook
‘NJ announces first COVID-19 death’
“There are ordinances in place to address any potential for noise, parking or trash. Those ordinances should be enforced.”
Steve Laskarides
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic City has new rules,
fees for short-term rentals’
“Why would it, that is what democracy is about.”
Susan Luongo
via Facebook
‘Will primary battle weaken
Democrats against Van Drew?’
“This is ridiculous. Most people won’t even know they have it. Most won’t go to the doctor, thinking it’s a cold.”
Sandra Strayline Gottenberg
via Facebook
‘Schools cancel trips, some colleges plan for virtual classes due to COVID-19’
“The fact that he was being considered in February should be troubling.”
Michael Toland
via PressofAC.com
‘Staino drops bid for O.C. Council after learning he didn’t meet residency rule’
“I was under the impression that it was a nuclear plant or at least half and half, but I guess not.”
Daniel Denapoli
via Facebook
‘B.L. England cleaned up,
awaiting its next chapter’
“Good for them, it’s their life!”
Andria Niecey Lee
via Facebook
‘Royal farewell: Harry, Meghan on final duty before new life’
