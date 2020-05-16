“What good does that do? The majority in the Legislature is in lockstep with Gov. Murphy.”
Kirk Hewitt
via Facebook
Press editorial: ‘Legislature must engage, serve its essential role during virus crisis’
“If we do it right the first time, we won’t have to do it over.”
Jim McManus
via PressofAC.com
‘GOP legislators call for timeline
to reopen economy in Cape rally’
“A poke in the eye of out of work taxpayers.”
David Adams
via Facebook
‘Most tax rates up for residents
in Greater Egg Harbor sending area’
“Good luck. They’re not helping any of us.”
Amy Victoria
via Facebook
Press editorial: ‘Local newspapers and journalists need small-business help too’
“If you can wait in line at a grocery store, you can wait in line to vote.”
Corabi Vincent
via Facebook
‘A strange time as all-vote-by-mail election unfolds in pandemic’
“Let’s hope Trump won’t promote it. If he does, the media will pan it no matter how well it works.”
Ettore Cattaneo
via PressofAC.com
‘Approval of new antiviral drug
brings hope and confusion’
“Always great to see a true leader — clearing the path for his people — not hiding behind them.”
Christopher Matuson
via Facebook
‘ShopRite store manager sees heroes every day in his co-workers’
“She should never have been permitted to enter the store.”
Don Brown
via Facebook
‘State announces violations of COVID-19 mandate in Somers Point, Buena Vista’
“Lifeguards will be needed regardless if beaches are completely open.”
Nicola Delorio
via Facebook
‘Shore towns proceed with lifeguard plans, even as details remain uncertain’
