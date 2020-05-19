“Not one of the six plans mentioned says anything about reopening. Where is the reopening plan?”
Jan Brittain
via Facebook
‘Where does New Jersey stand
with its reopening plan?’
“How many patients are at the A.C. field hospital? There hasn’t been anything reported since it opened on April 21.”
Tim Lawler
via Facebook
“If we work together socially we can survive this and bring back the beauty of the environment too.”
Kimberly Bolen
via PressofAC.com
‘Shore, Cape Regional hoping
for federal funding help after meeting’
“The chief needs to reread the U.S. Constitution.’
Michael Ranfone
via Facebook
‘NJ state police chief says wave parades OK as long as no one gathers’
“The city is in such great shape. Why would anyone want change?”
Andrew Elorriaga
via Facebook
Gallery: ‘A.C. community rally caravan opposes change of government’
“Whose brainstorm is this!? What kid would agree to one more year of school?”
Janet Schubert
via Facebook
‘Bridge year bill would give juniors
and sophomores optional extra year’
“We watched Biden the other morning on a news show. The Democrats will not win with this man.”
Teddy Tune
via PressofAC.com
Column by Henry Olsen: ‘The jobs report reveals the true American carnage’
“I miss being able to visit my parents in 08087.”
Janet McLaughlin
via Facebook
‘What do you miss in South Jersey amid the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown?’
“We watched them from seven bridges road in Tuckerton. Almost right over us.”
Fred Morgenweck
via Facebook
‘177th Fighter Wing conducts flyover
to honor COVID-19 frontline workers’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.